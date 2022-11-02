Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 225 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $313.27. 14,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,582. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,251 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.50.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

