Abundance Wealth Counselors Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 28.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $44.27. 156,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

