Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $754,000 Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in ABB were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 10.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 159,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 281.6% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 104,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 76,999 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ABB by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 88,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ABB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.84. 49,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,043. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ABB

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.