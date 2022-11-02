Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $754,000 Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in ABB were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 10.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 159,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 281.6% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 104,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 76,999 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ABB by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 88,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
ABB Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:ABB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.84. 49,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,043. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About ABB
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABB (ABB)
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.