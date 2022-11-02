Abundance Wealth Counselors Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 148,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 35,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.31. 60,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.50.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

