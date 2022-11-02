Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 28,179 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned approximately 0.44% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $16,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,799,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,156,000 after buying an additional 944,026 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,674,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,835,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,512,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 674,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after buying an additional 366,320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.48. 10,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,162. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37.

