Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Generac were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Generac to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $285.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.21.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

