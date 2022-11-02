Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 2,531 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. TFC Financial Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.76. The stock had a trading volume of 696,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,005,540. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

