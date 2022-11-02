Achain (ACT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $89,437.00

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $89,437.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00019058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006800 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005596 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004707 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.