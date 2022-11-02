ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Price Down 8.8%

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 7,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 744,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ACIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
ACI Worldwide Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
