ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Price Down 8.8%

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 7,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 744,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

