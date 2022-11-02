Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51.

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 51,731 shares of company stock worth $463,802 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49,451 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

