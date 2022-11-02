AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Trading Down 2.2%

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.50 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.33). Approximately 5,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 17,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.36).

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 147.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.57.

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

