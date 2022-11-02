Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.8% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe stock traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.36. 33,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.45. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.