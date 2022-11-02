Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT Raised to $88.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $440.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.24 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.