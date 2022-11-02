Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

