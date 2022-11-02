Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up to $59.66

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.66, but opened at $62.24. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $63.28, with a volume of 914,137 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $777,111,000. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,567,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

