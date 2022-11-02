Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up to $59.66

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.66, but opened at $62.24. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $63.28, with a volume of 914,137 shares.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.74.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.04.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $777,111,000. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,567,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
