AdvanSix (ASIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.50 million. On average, analysts expect AdvanSix to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. 864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,481. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,345.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $105,360. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 77.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the second quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.