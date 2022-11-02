Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.88.

NASDAQ:AGLE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 15,872,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,545. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcio Souza purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,068 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 435.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,435 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 676,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

