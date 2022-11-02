AerCap (AER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect AerCap to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AerCap Price Performance

AER opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

