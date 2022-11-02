Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.28.

Several analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AFRM opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Affirm has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 59.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502,492 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 9.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,202 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.