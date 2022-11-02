AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.90

AfriTin Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 353123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of £52.44 million and a PE ratio of -6.50.

AfriTin Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

