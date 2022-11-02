AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY22 guidance to $11.70-$11.90 EPS.

AGCO Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $116.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AGCO by 330.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,988,000 after buying an additional 199,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AGCO by 38.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,893,000 after purchasing an additional 100,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AGCO by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,504,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 36.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 306,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,751,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

