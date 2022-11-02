ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.16

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.16 and last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 16278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AGESY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($53.50) to €49.50 ($49.50) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ageas SA/NV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €39.00 ($39.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

ageas SA/NV Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86.

ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, research analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $1.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

