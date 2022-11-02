Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Friday, October 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 4.1 %

AEM stock opened at $45.76 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644,320 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,602,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $576,710,000 after acquiring an additional 935,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $638,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,991 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.