AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGFS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

