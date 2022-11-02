AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AgroFresh Solutions Stock Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGFS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About AgroFresh Solutions
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
