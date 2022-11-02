Aion (AION) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.54 Million

Aion (AION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, Aion has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $19.54 million and approximately $678,725.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00131731 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00235807 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00068594 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00019504 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000350 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.