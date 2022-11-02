Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Cut to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air France-KLM from €1.50 ($1.53) to €1.85 ($1.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. HSBC lowered Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Air France-KLM from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €1.90 ($1.94) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.41.

AFLYY opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

