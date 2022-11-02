Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.63.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,719,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,831. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $308,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 256,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,653,880.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $308,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 256,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,653,880.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,311.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,383,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $802,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 8.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 8.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

