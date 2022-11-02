AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 176.87% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.71.
AirBoss of America Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of TSE BOS traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.14. 324,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,610. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.34 million and a P/E ratio of 3.66. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$5.62 and a 52-week high of C$47.00.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
