AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 176.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.71.

Shares of TSE BOS traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.14. 324,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,610. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.34 million and a P/E ratio of 3.66. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$5.62 and a 52-week high of C$47.00.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

