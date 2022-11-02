Alamo Group (ALG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Alamo Group to post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alamo Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alamo Group Price Performance

ALG stock opened at $153.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average is $126.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.94. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $160.71.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $212,062.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 539.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

