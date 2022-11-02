Alchemix USD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $238.42 Million (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Alchemix USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix USD has a market capitalization of $238.42 million and approximately $18,843.00 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alchemix USD Token Profile

Alchemix USD launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi. Alchemix USD’s official message board is alchemixfi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alchemix USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

