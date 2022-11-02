Aleph Zero (AZERO) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $166.29 million and $539,582.00 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 182,915,502 coins. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

