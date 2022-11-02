Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Acquired by Granby Capital Management LLC

Granby Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Algoma Steel Group accounts for about 1.8% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Granby Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Algoma Steel Group worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $14,664,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Algoma Steel Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. 87,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $731.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.38 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 24.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

