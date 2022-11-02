Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells $317,520.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,204,118.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

On Wednesday, October 26th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $313,920.00.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. 752,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,866. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $366.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.69 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,692,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.