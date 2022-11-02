Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $15.80

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $15.03. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 340 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $50.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 20.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 18.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth $45,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.