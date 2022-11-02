Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Stock Up 6.4 %

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.