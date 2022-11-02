Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of AAU opened at $0.23 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $30.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

