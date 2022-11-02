Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $213.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $236.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,728 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,712,000 after acquiring an additional 475,363 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $48,597,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,975,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.68.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

