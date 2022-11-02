Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Cut to $415.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 94.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.89.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $213.12 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,524,000 after acquiring an additional 202,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,925,000 after purchasing an additional 79,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.