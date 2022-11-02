Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $115.20 million and $1.02 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

