Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $90.30

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.30 and last traded at $90.58, with a volume of 219203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,209 shares of company stock valued at $17,905,522. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.