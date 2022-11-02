Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Alta Equipment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Shares of ALTG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 38,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $411.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $406.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

ALTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 5,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $71,665.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,010.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Further Reading

