Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Declares GBX 1.38 Dividend

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alternative Income REIT Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON:AIRE opened at GBX 77.20 ($0.93) on Wednesday. Alternative Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 62.50 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 86.50 ($1.05). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The firm has a market cap of £62.15 million and a P/E ratio of 472.50.

Get Alternative Income REIT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alternative Income REIT news, insider Stephanie Eastment bought 19,527 shares of Alternative Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £12,887.82 ($15,572.52).

About Alternative Income REIT

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.