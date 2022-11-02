Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Alteryx to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $180.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 819,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after buying an additional 317,826 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,340,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,879,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

