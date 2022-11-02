Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at JMP Securities

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $127.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AYX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alteryx from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Alteryx Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of AYX stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.63. 27,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,059. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $180.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 70.3% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 266,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 110,125 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $1,553,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 9.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

