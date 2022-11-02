Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $62.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 97.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 438,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 216,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at about $7,895,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,379 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 449,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 129,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 648.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 100,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

