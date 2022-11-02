Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83-1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion. Ameresco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.85-$1.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.85.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Price Performance

AMRC traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 332,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,174. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $101.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.35 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 467.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 71,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $20,914,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.