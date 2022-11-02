Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Down 9.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) fell 9.5% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $72.00. The stock traded as low as $54.35 and last traded at $54.35. 4,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 383,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in Ameresco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 91,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ameresco by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ameresco by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 398,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,534,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 143,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

