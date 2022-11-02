American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Stock Price Up 0.5%

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.22. Approximately 39,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 68,175.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 153,353 shares during the last quarter.

