American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 393.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,641 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $16,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

