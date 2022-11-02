American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 321,014 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $44,499,000 after acquiring an additional 161,198 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,912 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 67,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.75. 162,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,366. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

